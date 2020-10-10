Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.50 ($92.35).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €76.90 ($90.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.04. Sixt has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12 month high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

