Skycoin (SKY) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.22 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $73,609.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004276 BTC on popular exchanges including Iquant, Binance, C2CX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00252733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.01512981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00159035 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Iquant, ChaoEX and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

