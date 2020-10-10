SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SLM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

SLM stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,574 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,958,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 838.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,026 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

