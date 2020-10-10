Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMSI. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. Analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 12.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 337,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

