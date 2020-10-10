Societe Generale Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $217.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target lifted by Societe Generale from $206.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Ferrari from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $182.84 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.78 and a 200-day moving average of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Ferrari by 91.6% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ferrari by 10.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ferrari by 273.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 90.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

