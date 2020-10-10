Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SONO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,699 shares of company stock worth $2,067,296 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $49,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,594,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 453,328 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,571,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 371,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.