South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in South State by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in South State by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in South State by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in South State by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

