Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

SBSI stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $868.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

