S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $422.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $418.00 to $422.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.62.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $356.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

