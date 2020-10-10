SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of SMLV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 16,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $101.53.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.