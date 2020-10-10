Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAVE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

