Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of SPWH opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $726.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

