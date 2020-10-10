SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

SWTX stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -19.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

