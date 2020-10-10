Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.73. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 587,114 shares trading hands.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 53.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 799,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 212,930 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

