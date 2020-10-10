Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The stock’s bullish run can be attributed to the company’s sturdy performance in the first half of 2020. Notably, the company’s second-quarter results were also spectacular, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter. Further, the company sustained its positive comps trend. Management highlighted that strategic changes undertaken and coronavirus-induced demand spike contributed to the company’s performance. Notably, the company remains focused on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label assortment and enhancement of technology. The company is lowering operational complexity, optimizing production and improving in-stock position.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFM. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 319,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

