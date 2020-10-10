S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STBA. BidaskClub cut S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

STBA opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

