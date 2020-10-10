St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Insider Buys £8,997.04 in Stock

St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) insider Craig Gentle bought 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,997.04 ($11,756.23).

Craig Gentle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total value of £42,354.48 ($55,343.63).

STJ opened at GBX 975.20 ($12.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 959.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 908.25. St. James's Place plc has a one year low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.61) target price (up from GBX 925 ($12.09)) on shares of St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 958 ($12.52) to GBX 1,026 ($13.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.60 ($12.85).

St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

