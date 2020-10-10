St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Insider Buys £8,997.04 in Stock

St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) insider Craig Gentle bought 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,997.04 ($11,756.23).
Craig Gentle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 28th, Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total value of £42,354.48 ($55,343.63).
STJ opened at GBX 975.20 ($12.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 959.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 908.25. St. James's Place plc has a one year low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.04.
St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) Company Profile
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.