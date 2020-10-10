Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.05

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.05 and traded as low as $27.10. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 284,749 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.07.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (69.10) (($0.90)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Staffline Group plc will post 11825.0004486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

