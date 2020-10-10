Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $685.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

