Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives $8.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

MITO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 336,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.96% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 34,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,181. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 million, a P/E ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

