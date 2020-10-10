Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.86

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.00. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 49,327 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $174.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,183.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,800. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

