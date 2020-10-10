Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.00. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 49,327 shares traded.

SCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $174.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,183.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,800. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

