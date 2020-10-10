Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

