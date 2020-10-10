Steris (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.50.

NYSE:STE opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.33. Steris has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Steris by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

