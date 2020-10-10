Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 311,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.