Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYBT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $745,729. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.