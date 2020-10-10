Storm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $365,316.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Storm has a total market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00252438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.01515495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00158895 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, WazirX, Binance, YoBit, Coinrail, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Coinnest and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

