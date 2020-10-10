STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.44. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 10,806 shares traded.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The firm has a market cap of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. On average, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

