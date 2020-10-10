Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.65 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

