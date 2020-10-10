Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anne P. Noonan bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,916,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after buying an additional 182,581 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 295,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

