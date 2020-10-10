Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) PT Raised to $32.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $787,835.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,851.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,902,378 shares of company stock worth $383,394,075.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 640,692 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 631,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

