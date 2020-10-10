Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.51

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $12.33. Superior Plus shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 556,704 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$450.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.848414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Superior Plus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $8.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 70.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

