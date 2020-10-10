Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRY. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.08.

SGRY opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

