Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.