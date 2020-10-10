SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $274.64 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $278.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $455,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,569.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $307,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,953.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,421 shares of company stock worth $3,225,111 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

