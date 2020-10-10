SVB Leerink Increases ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $5.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.
IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.
Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109,675 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,617,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,013 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 957.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
