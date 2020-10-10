SVB Leerink Increases ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $5.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109,675 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,617,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,013 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 957.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

