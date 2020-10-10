Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The company has a market cap of $610.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,150,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

