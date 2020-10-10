T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.58.

TROW stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

