Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Liposome from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TLC opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Taiwan Liposome has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 1,514.38% and a negative return on equity of 129.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Liposome (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.