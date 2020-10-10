Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Tapestry stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

