Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Target stock opened at $163.71 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $164.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Target by 15.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,870,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,910,000 after acquiring an additional 391,825 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

