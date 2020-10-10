Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

