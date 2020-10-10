Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$71.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.55.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.87. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.1722348 EPS for the current year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

