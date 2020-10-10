TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.