TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.