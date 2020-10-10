TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Further, strengthening momentum of Industrial Solutions in China remains positive. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. We believe solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives are likely to remain key catalysts. Further, improving Transportation segment remains a tailwind for the company. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, slowdown in the global auto-production is a headwind. Also, delays in elective procedures due to ongoing pandemic are overhangs.”

TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -346.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

