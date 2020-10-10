Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.07.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

TDOC stock traded down $3.37 on Monday, reaching $218.11. 1,595,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,185. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock worth $20,007,872 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

