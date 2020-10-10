Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading Down 5.6%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 27,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

