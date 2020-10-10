Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Piper Sandler

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tenaris from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. CSFB initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.96.

NYSE:TS opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

