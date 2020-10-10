Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Given a C$21.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$21.75 price objective on Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGZ. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of TGZ stock opened at C$14.62 on Tuesday. Teranga Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -406.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.11.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$227.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teranga Gold will post 1.8114855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

